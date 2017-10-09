National Tourism Council Starts Today in Sofia
archive
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The annual meeting of the National Tourism Council starts today in Sofia, reported BGNES.
Minister of Culture Boil Banov will participate in the meeting, during which will be discussed activities for the period of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of EU 2018.
The meeting will also be attended by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council Lilyana Pavlova and representatives of the industry.
- » Ryanair Promises Pilots Significant Improvements in Pay, Conditions
- » Sofia Airport Welcomes Record Five-millionth Passenger for 2017
- » Tour Operators Demand the Resignation of Minister of Tourism Angelkova
- » Ryanair Traffic Growth Continues Apace Despite All Problems
- » Ministry of Foreign Affairs Warned Bulgarian Tourists on the Island of Bali
- » 15.2 % Increase of the Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad in August 2017
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)