Bulgaria: National Tourism Council Starts Today in Sofia

The annual meeting of the National Tourism Council starts today in Sofia, reported BGNES.

Minister of Culture Boil Banov will participate in the meeting, during which will be discussed activities for the period of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of EU 2018.

The meeting will also be attended by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council Lilyana Pavlova and representatives of the industry.

