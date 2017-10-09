Military Medical Academy Marks the European Week of Donorship.

The Military Medical Academy will mark the European Week for Organ Donation and Transplantation.

The purpose of the campaign is to promote topic-related discussions and provide information on organ donation and transplantation to the public, reporte BGNES.

The ''Tree of Life " in memory of donors will be supplemented by 7 names of people who have lost their lives since the beginning of 2017 and whose donated organs have given a chance for life to another patients in the Military Medical Academy.