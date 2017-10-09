Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council

The head of state today convenes a meeting of the National Security Council, reported BGNES.

From 10:00 am on "Dondukov" 2, the meeting "Necessary legislative measures for counteracting corruption" will take place.

The creation of a workable anti-corruption model will be discussed during the second National Security Council under the presidency of President Radev.

Novinite.com reminds that at the first National Security Advisory Council, convened by President Radev, it was decided that Bulgaria needed a new defense strategy to respond to today's security threats.

