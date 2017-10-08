Estonia Supports Inclusion of Romania in Schengen Area
On a visit to Bucharest on Friday, Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support for Romania joining the EU's Schengen area, ERR reported.
Maasikas praised the discussion and vote in the European Parliament on Wednesday in which MEPs supported the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The European Commission also weighed in positively on the proposal.
According to Maasikas, Estonia also supported these two countries joining Schengen. "It will contribute to closer police cooperation and more effective border controls, which in turn will increase security for all of us," he noted.
