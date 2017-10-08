BGN 150,000 Will Cost the Oral and Written Translations For the Need of the National Assembly

Bulgaria: BGN 150,000 Will Cost the Oral and Written Translations For the Need of the National Assembly

A little over BGN 300,000 will cost the oral and written translations for the need of the National Assembly for a period of 24 months or BGN 150,000 per year. This is understood as a procedure - a public competition which the parliamentary administration launched on Friday, reported BGNES.

One of the conditions that translators who have to translate must observe is to keep secret information that has become known during the translation. For this purpose, after each translation - here or abroad, translators will have to sign a confidentiality statement.

Another requirement that translators have to meet is to have at least five years of professional experience in the field. The services that the National Assembly needs are translations from three groups of languages. The first group includes: translation from and into English, French, German, Spanish, etc .; second group: translation from and into Polish, Czech, Romanian, Turkish, etc .; third group: translation from and into Arabic, Hebrew, Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, etc .; as well as other languages ​​that fall into the "rare" language group.

Documents from the translation agencies will be accepted by the end of October.

