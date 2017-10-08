The US Declared a State of Emergency because of Hurricane Nate

An emergency situation has been declared along the Gulf of Mexico in the United States because of Hurricane Nate, who has reached the Mississippi River Delta and southern Louisiana, the BNR said.

The wind speed is over 140 kilometers per hour, with the storm moving north at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour. Governors and officials in the states concerned have warned people to go to higher places. New Orleans, who was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, urged residents of the city to remain at home.

Yesterday the US Coast Guard closed large ports in the central part of the South American coast due to the expected waves of more than 3 meters. The ports in New Orleans, Gulfport and Pasqualla in Mississippi, Mobile in Alabama, Pensacola, and Panama City in Florida were closed.

Nate caused floods and the deaths of dozens of people in Central America.