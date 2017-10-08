Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy: We will not Allow Catalan Independence to Happen

The Spanish government will not allow the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan authorities to become a reality, in an interview with the El País newspaper Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. He pointed out that Madrid may use the constitution if the separation is announced, BNR reported. In his view, the movement to extend the autonomy of the province must be peaceful and separate from radicals and extremists.

The prime minister excludes mediation as a way to resolve the crisis and rejects the likelihood of calling early elections as a result of the vote. Rajoy also said that the additional parts of the national police in Catalonia would remain there,until the situation normalizes.