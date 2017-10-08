Grigor Dimitrov gave a Good Fight but Lost Against Current Number 1 Nadal

Grigor Dimitrov gave a Good Fight but Lost Against Current Number 1 Nadal

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov bowed his head to the best tennis player in the world at the moment - Rafael Nadal.

The game was 3:6, 6:4, 1:6 in the  semi-finals of the Beijing tournament, where last year the Bulgarian defeated the Spaniard in two sets on the 1/4-finals and reached the final.

Now, however, the 26-year-old Dimitrov had to cope with the defeat that came after some unbelievable Rafa play in the course of the game. The Spaniard recorded today a total of nine victories of ten fights against Dimitrov. The winner of the 16 Grand Slam titles celebrated his 60th victory since the beginning of the year.

Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, Rafael Nadal, tennis, Bejing
