Goal from the Locker Room Stopped Bulgaria Against France

The national team of Bulgaria fought with all the strength it had, but with 0:1 defeat from the Euro 2016 finalist and one of the most powerful and expensive teams in the world - France.

This was the last world qualification to a home audience for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Literally a goal from the dressing room led to the first defeat of the team led by Petar Hubchev before the Bulgarian fans, which is the first of more than two years for the "tricolors" who had five consecutive wins, four of them in these qualifiers. .

The only goal was Bleise Matuidi in the third minute.

This loss interrupted the 85-year series of France without success in our country, where they had six defeats and one draw in their last seven visits.