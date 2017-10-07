Doctors From Vratsa Are Protesting

Doctors from Vratsa made another protest on Saturday. The medical establishment has huge debts, the medics are scare of possible collective resignations.

The director of the hospital resigned at the beginning of the week on the grounds that he can not cope with the huge debts that reach BGN 20 mln. The purchase of a scanner at a triple price and the relations with a private clinic in the yard of the hospital are checked.

Today football fans will also support the medics.

"We are all potential patients'', doctors said.

Source: bTV