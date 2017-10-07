US to Sell $15bn Missile Defence to Saudi Arabia

Bulgaria: US to Sell $15bn Missile Defence to Saudi Arabia pixabay.com

The US government has approved the sale to Saudi Arabia of its advanced Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile defence system, reported BBC. 

The State Department said the $15bn (£11.5bn) deal furthered US national security and foreign policy interests.

It would boost Saudi and Gulf security against Iranian and other regional threats, the state department added.

The announcement comes a day after Saudi Arabia agreed to buy air defence systems from Russia.

The deal would not alter the military balance in the region, the Pentagon's Defense Security Co-operation Agency said.

Thaad systems are being deployed in South Korea to protect against a possible missile attack from North Korea.

But many South Koreans have objected, fearing it would become a target and endanger the lives of those who live near its launch sites.

China also voiced opposition to the system, saying it would affect the regional security balance.

 

Tags: U.S., Saudi Arabia, missile attack
