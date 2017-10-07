Trump and Macron Discussed Joint Operations to Fight Terrorism

US President Donald Trump discussed in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, joint counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel region, the White House said.

Earlier, US military officials reported that a fourth US soldier was killed in the Niger attack on October 4, bringing the death toll further. The case drew attention to the US counter-terrorism mission in the West African country.

In the conversation, Macron has expressed his condolences for the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, and Trump for the knife attack in Marseille on Monday.