Trump and Macron Discussed Joint Operations to Fight Terrorism
World | October 7, 2017, Saturday // 12:33| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
US President Donald Trump discussed in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, joint counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel region, the White House said.
Earlier, US military officials reported that a fourth US soldier was killed in the Niger attack on October 4, bringing the death toll further. The case drew attention to the US counter-terrorism mission in the West African country.
In the conversation, Macron has expressed his condolences for the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, and Trump for the knife attack in Marseille on Monday.
- » Russian Opposition Calls for Putin to Quit at Moscow Rally
- » Turkey Will Work to Improve Ties with Germany
- » Trump to Unveil New Responses to Iranian 'Bad Behavior'
- » North Korea Preparing Long-Range Missile Test
- » Turkey Starting 'Serious Operation' in Idlib, Says Erdogan
- » US to Sell $15bn Missile Defence to Saudi Arabia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)