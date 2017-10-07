Big Fire Burned Warehouses in Rousse

A big fire broke out in Rousse after 22:00 on Friday. Warehouses and production premises, car service and carpentry were burned. There are no injured people. The struggle with the fire lasted for more than 3 hours, reports BGNews.

Six teams of firemen and police officers were sent to the site. There was also a call for support from Razgrad, announced the director of the Ruse fire department commissioner Dimitar Pavlov, quoted by the Bgnews. Eyewitnesses say they heard a gas blast explosion-probably from cars in the burning rooms.

Just before 1 am, the fire was extinguished, Galin Grigorov, Regional Governor of Rousse, said. Two fire brigade vehicles, however, have remained on duty during night for safety purposes. The damage and causes of the fire will still be identified.