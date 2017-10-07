The Traffic in Sofia is Changing due to the World Cup Qualification Game Bulgaria-France

The traffic in the center of Sofia will change because of the football match between Bulgaria and France, which is this evening at 21.45 at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".

It is forbidden to stay and park vehicles from 08.00 to 24.00 hours at the bridge in front of the stadium and on "Gen. Gurko" between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., except for the places in regime of paid parking, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.

From 20.00 hrs until the end of the match, only when necessary and at the discretion of the Directorate of the State Agency for Regional Development, the entry of vehicles will be allowed.