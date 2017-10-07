Orange Code for Rainfall in 18 Districts

Bulgaria: Orange Code for Rainfall in 18 Districts Pixabay.com

Orange code for heavy rainfall is declared on Saturday for 18 districts of the country, announced the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Science (NIMH-BAS).

The areas with the orange code and warning of heavy rainfall are Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan.

For these areas of NIMH-BAS predict that during the day of October 7 the weather will be cloudy with significant rainfall - between 35 and 60 liters per square meter. For the other ten areas of the country, a yellow code has been announced today. In these areas meteorologists predict rainfall between 25 and 35 liters per square meter.

