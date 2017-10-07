The FBI Prevented a Bomb Attack in the Heart of New York

Three men who swore allegiance to Islamic State planned a "New September 11" in New York last year with bomb attacks and shootings with a large number of casualties. But their plans were stopped, and they were arrested. This was stated by the US authorities, quoted by DPA.

In talks on a mobile phone application, men told an undercover agent of the FBI, pretending to be a supporter of the Islamic State, that they wanted to commit "terrorist attacks like those in Paris and Brussels." Two of them studied multiple venues and events in and around New York as potential targets, including the Times Square and concert venues. 20-year-old Canadian citizen Abdulrahman el-Bahnasawi bought explosives for the attacks, and in May 2016 he was arrested by the FBI after arriving in the United States. He is found guilty of terrorism and awaits a conviction.

In front of the undercover agent, Bahnasawi said that "these Americans need an assault," and that he wanted to set up a "new September 11". He also sent the agent a photo of the Times Square, saying: "Seriously, we need a car bomb at the Times Square." Look at these crowds of people. "

Concerning the plan to attack concert venues, Bahnasawi said: "We just go with arms in hand, so did the boys from Paris." Talha Harun, a 19-year-old American who planned to arrive in New York for the attacks, was arrested in Pakistan where he expects extradition to the United States. The third man, 37-year-old Philippine citizen Russell Salk, who sent money to the United States to fund the attacks, was arrested in the Philippines and is also awaiting extradition.