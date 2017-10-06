Netflix is Raising its Prices in Europe

Business | October 6, 2017, Friday // 17:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Netflix is Raising its Prices in Europe pixabay.com

As we know already, yesterday  Netflix announced about raising their prices in United States, the company didn't say anything about prices in Europe.

However, now it seems that prices have been raised in several European markets, too. 

Reports from Finland and Ireland show that the pricing has gone up for both Standardand Premium plans. 

The cheapest option, Basic plan, remains at €7.99 in both countries, but the Standard plan has increased from €9.99 to €10.99. The Premium plan that allows four streams to be watched simultaneously and supports UltraHD, has increased from €11.99 to €13.99. 

Netflix hasn't contacted its existing customers yet about the price hike and it is unclear when the prices will change for those customers. Previously Netflix has kept the old prices for existing customers for quite a long time, but yesterday's announcement made no such concessions to the U.S. customers.
 
 
Source: afterdawn.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: europe, prices, Netflix
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria