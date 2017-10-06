Catalan Leader Puts off to Tuesday Parliament Appearance Over Referendum

Bulgaria: Catalan Leader Puts off to Tuesday Parliament Appearance Over Referendum pixabay.com

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has delayed his appearance before the region's Parliament, effectively postponing Catalonia's declaration of independenceTalk Radio reported.

Puigdemont had planned to appear before an extraordinary session of the Catalan Parliament on Monday (October 9) where he was expected to unilaterally declare independence.

However he has decided to delay his appearance, and will now appear at a session on Tuesday instead.

This decision comes after the Spanish Government blocked the Parliament from convening on Monday. It is not clear whether Spain will also seek to suppress Tuesday's session as well.

Sunday's referendum returned an overwhelming majority in favour of independence, with 90% of Catalans who participated voting to secede from Spain.

Turnout was well under 50%, with only 2.2 million of Catalonia's 5.3 million registered voters turning out to cast their ballot.
However regional leaders claim a further 800,000 people were prevented from voting to the widespread violence witnessed at polling stations across Catalonia.

