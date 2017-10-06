Bulgarian Wine is Becoming Popular in Japan

Bulgarian wine is increasingly appealing to the Japanese market.

This was the result of the business visit of the Japanese wine importer Yokohama Wine Collection. Its representative, Hideharu Ozawa, is coming for the second time this year in Bulgaria. He traced the grape harvest in one of the oldest cellars in South Bulgaria - "Villa Yambol".

Since the first visit of Mr. Ozawa to the country in March, the export of wine of the Bulgarian producer began and today enjoys great success in the country of the rising sun.

At present, the Yambol Villa series is present in more than 500 sites in Japan.

During the visit, the opportunities for expanding the products of Villa Yambol in the East, as well as the expansion of distribution and sales, were discussed.

