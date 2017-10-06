A survey of the Research Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology suggests that 60% of the children in Bulgaria do not feel safe at school.

The figures were released at a conference against violence in educational institutions by the head of the Juvenile Crime Department at the Interior Ministry.

The main reasons for aggression in schools are social and economic related to financial problems and the way children are treated by their families in Bulgaria, Deputy Minister of Education explained.

In the past year Bulgaria saw by 455 more incidents involving children compared to the previous one, and cases of aggression and harassment grew by 396.

In the first place, the causes and problems are socio-economic and relate to the family's difficulties in terms of work, finances and home conflicts. Many children are victims of various conflicts, witnessing violence everywhere.