The Largest Bank in the World will Explore Investment Projects in Bulgaria

Representatives of SINO - CEEF capital, part of the world's largest bank, the Chinese ICBC, will be visiting Bulgaria to explore projects with investment potential. This is reported by the press center of the Ministry of Economy.

The Chinese will visit our country after an invitation by Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev to Shimon Ostrovski, ICBC Director and President of the SINO Instrument, who have spoken in Warsaw.

China's Industrial and Commercial Bank (ICBC) is the world's largest bank in the market capitalization, customer deposit, profit and brand value. The Bank provides comprehensive financial products and services to 5.77 million corporate customers and 520 million personal banking customers through a distribution network of 16,939 local institutions, 412 foreign institutions and more than 1,608 correspondent banks worldwide, as well as through electronic banking.

"Bulgaria is one of the countries where we do not have large-scale projects and we have an interest in expanding our activity in this region," said Shimon Ostrovski. According to him, the bank is interested in projects worth over EUR 50 million and is also ready to invest in the infrastructure of the country.