Bulgaria: Man with Explosives was Captured at an Airport in Sweden

A man, around 20 years old, was arrested in an attempt to launch explosives on an airplane in Western Sweden, the police said, world news agencies reported. 

The detainee was suspended while trying to board a plane to another EU country at the Landvetter Airport in Goteborg on Thursday morning, police spokesman Peter Andlersson said.

A regular check has found that there is explosive material in the luggage of the man, the spokesman explained.

The local newspaper Goteborgs-Posten wrote that the man was a German citizen and that luggage had acetone peroxide.

Such material was used in the murder of 22 people in the English city of Manchester in May.

