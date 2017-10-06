Spain Apologises to Injured Catalans

Spain Apologises to Injured Catalans

The Spanish government's representative in Catalonia has apologised to those injured during police efforts to stop Sunday's independence referendum, reported BBC. 

But Enric Millo blamed the Catalan government for holding an illegal vote.

Meanwhile the government in Madrid has issued a decree making it easier for companies to move their headquarters away from Catalonia.

A Catalan minister told the BBC his government would go ahead with an independence debate in parliament.

independence, Catalan, protest, Spain
