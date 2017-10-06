Spain Apologises to Injured Catalans
archive
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Spanish government's representative in Catalonia has apologised to those injured during police efforts to stop Sunday's independence referendum, reported BBC.
But Enric Millo blamed the Catalan government for holding an illegal vote.
Meanwhile the government in Madrid has issued a decree making it easier for companies to move their headquarters away from Catalonia.
A Catalan minister told the BBC his government would go ahead with an independence debate in parliament.
- » Catalan Leader Puts off to Tuesday Parliament Appearance Over Referendum
- » Denmark Set to Become Next European Country to Ban Burqas
- » Hungary PM Warns Against Eroding Free Movement for EU Citizens
- » Catalan Uncertainty Paralyzing Regional Investment, Spain's Economy Minister Says
- » EU to Single out Chinese Imports in Report on Market distortions
- » Catalan Leader Says not Afraid of Arrest Over Independence
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)