41-Year-Old Man Was Detained in Brussels After He Screamed 'Allah is Great'

A 41-year-old man was detained in Brussels after being dangerous on a train running in the capital's area, local media reported, quoted by mediapool.

The case has been confirmed by the prosecutor's office. The man wore a knife with a blade length of 28 centimeters and screamed in Arabic "Allah is Great."

He was an offensive and said he wanted to "finish the work started by the Nazis." The case is from Tuesday this week, but it was announced today.

The prosecution has filed charges against him for involvement in a terrorist group and for possession of unauthorized weapons.