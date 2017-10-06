Serbia Organizes Another Anti-Bulgarian Event

In neighboring Serbia today another anti-Bulgarian event will be held with the active participation of officials, including church representatives, the correspondent of BGNES has reported.

The premiere of the collection "Bulgarian occupation in southern Serbia during the First World War 1915-1918" will be held in the town of Vranja tonight in the "Army House.

This is another anti-Bulgarian event in southern Serbia and the western outskirts, which are predominantly inhabited by ethnic Bulgarians. Recently in Bosilegrad, populated by 100 percent of Bulgarians, on 8 September, the scathing Mayor of Bosilegrad Vladimir Zahariev, together with representatives of the local organization of the Union of the Fighters of the People's War, marked "The Day of the Liberation of Bosilegrad by the Bulgarian Fascist Occupation".