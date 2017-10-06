Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov will Meet Rafael Nadal in Beijing SFs

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will meet the top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the China Open semi-finals on Saturday, 7th of October.

The third-seeded Dimitrov, vice champion in the last season’s race moves to the semifinals after beating the fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal defeated sixth-seeded American John Isner 6-4, 7-6(0).

Nadal is also a leader in the season with 59 wins for 68 games, aiming for the 75th title in his career.

The Spaniard also has 8 victories in 9 games against Dimitrov, as the only victory of the Bulgarian was exactly in Beijing in the quarterfinals last season with 6: 2, 6: 4.

This year, Nadal beat Dimitrov 6: 3, 5: 7, 7: 6 (5), 6: 7 (4), 6: 4 in the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.

 

