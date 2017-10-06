These Birds Cost Millions and Travel in a Business Class Flights

World | October 6, 2017, Friday // 15:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: These Birds Cost Millions and Travel in a Business Class Flights Source: Twitter

In January of this year, a picture taken on a Qatar Airways plane astounded the world.

Its main actors were 80 falcons - owned by a Saudi prince, seated peacefully in the airline's saloon, patiently waiting to reach their destination.

However, if you know Arabic manners well, it would not seem strange to you. Falcons are especially popular in this part of the world. So much that local airlines have even special bird-related rules. For example, aboard Qatar Airways can travel up to six falcons in economy and one in business class. The birds are deeply rooted in the tradition and history in the region. Prices for them are high - they may even reach seven-digit values.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: falcons, airplane, Qatar
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria