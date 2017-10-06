These Birds Cost Millions and Travel in a Business Class Flights

In January of this year, a picture taken on a Qatar Airways plane astounded the world.

Its main actors were 80 falcons - owned by a Saudi prince, seated peacefully in the airline's saloon, patiently waiting to reach their destination.

However, if you know Arabic manners well, it would not seem strange to you. Falcons are especially popular in this part of the world. So much that local airlines have even special bird-related rules. For example, aboard Qatar Airways can travel up to six falcons in economy and one in business class. The birds are deeply rooted in the tradition and history in the region. Prices for them are high - they may even reach seven-digit values.