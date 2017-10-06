At Least 120 Albanians have Joined ISIS for the Past 10 Years

Over the last decade, at least 120 Albanian citizens have joined the Islamic State terrorist group, with more than 20 of them killed in battles, mostly in Syria, said Macedonian electronic edition "Local", quoted by Focus.

The information was released during the forum "Civilian Against Extremism", held in the northern Albanian town of Shkodra.

Albania has adopted a national strategy to fight extremism, and last year approved a law banning citizens from participating in foreign armies. Infringements could lead to imprisonment for a period of 15 years.

