Bulgaria: Gazprom does not Exclude the Possibility of Building New Gas Pipelines for Europe

Russian gas giant Gazprom does not rule out the possibility of building new gas pipelines to meet the increased demand for energy from Europe. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of Holding Alexander Medvedev in an interview with TASS.

Medvedev also stressed that Europe has recognized the need to supply Russian gas. According to him, the last winter has shown that "renewable energy sources can be talked about, but when "Santa Claus" is approaching, the only reliable source of energy supply is gas."

With regard to the North Stream-2 project, the deputy chairman said he had no doubts about its full-power work.

