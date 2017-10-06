Sofia Municipality Plans to Carry out 40% of the Transport by Subway by 2019

October 6, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality Plans to Carry out 40% of the Transport by Subway by 2019

The plans of Sofia Municipality are until 2019 40% of the transport in Sofia to be done by metro as a means of overcoming the problem of air pollution. This is what the Chairman of the Ecology Commission at the Sofia Municipal Council, Lorita Radeva, commented before the BNT

Levels of air pollution in Sofia are below the dangerous values. Data is from the latest measurements made in September, Radeva said.

She added that in order to overcome the problem of polluted air, all efforts should be focused on reducing traffic in the city.
There is the problem with fine particles, she said. According to her, the main pollutants are transport and domestic heating with coal or wood.

Next week Sofia will host a conference to exchange experience on the matter with European partners.

