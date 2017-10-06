Abandoned Luggage at Lyulin Station Stopped the Subway
There was bustle and crowds of police near Lyulin metro station in the capital shared many people on social networks, dnes.bg informs.
"The subway is moving very slowly ... I do not know what's going on," some of the posts on Facebook say.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that there is a signal of an abandoned suitcase at the stop of "Lyulin Metro Station". There is no information, however, why there is a delay in the subway.
