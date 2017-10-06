Bulgaria’s Economy will Grow with 4% in 2017

Business » FINANCE | October 6, 2017, Friday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Economy will Grow with 4% in 2017 pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s economy will grow with 4% in 2017, the autumn macroeconomic forecast of the Bulgarian Ministry of Finance shows.

The Finance Ministry expects that the country’s economy will mark 3.9% annual increase in the next three years.

Inflation will increase gradually, mainly under the pressure of oil prices and domestic consumption.

Bulgarias unemployment level will also mark a slight increase, the Ministry of Finance forecasts.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the growth of the world economy will increase from 3.2% in 2016 to 3.5% in 2017, supported by increased economic activity in both developed and developing countries. The growth rate of the EU will reach 2.2% for the whole of the current year, while that of the USA - 2.1%.

 

Source: expert.bg

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economy, Ministry of Finance, inflation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria