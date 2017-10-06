Bulgaria’s Economy will Grow with 4% in 2017
Bulgaria’s economy will grow with 4% in 2017, the autumn macroeconomic forecast of the Bulgarian Ministry of Finance shows.
The Finance Ministry expects that the country’s economy will mark 3.9% annual increase in the next three years.
Inflation will increase gradually, mainly under the pressure of oil prices and domestic consumption.
Bulgarias unemployment level will also mark a slight increase, the Ministry of Finance forecasts.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the growth of the world economy will increase from 3.2% in 2016 to 3.5% in 2017, supported by increased economic activity in both developed and developing countries. The growth rate of the EU will reach 2.2% for the whole of the current year, while that of the USA - 2.1%.
Source: expert.bg
