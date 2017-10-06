Bulgarian Foreign Minister and Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Will Work Together for EU Integration

''Our ambition is to have a clear plan for the countries of the Western Balkans under the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). " With these words, Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva addressed the Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Maria Gabriel, according to BGNES.

During their meeting in Sofia, they discussed the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency and the tasks of the Bulgarian representative in the European Commission. The clear European outlook for each of the six Western Balkan countries wishing to become members of the EU but also concrete benefits to their citizens is a common priority of both the Bulgarian Government and the Presidency as well as the EU Commissioner Gabriel.

"Our goal during the Bulgarian Presidency is to present a road map for the elimination of roaming between the Western Balkans and the EU," said the EU commissioner.

"The six countries expect us in the EU to make a concrete commitment to each of them individually," Minister Zaharieva added, pointing out that the Member States should be honest and our neighbors - consistent in their efforts towards European integration.