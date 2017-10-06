Rains in Northwestern Regions, Warm Weather with up to 23-28°
Clouds are expected to increase and intensify over the country from West-Northwest this afternoon. By the evening, rains will start in the northwestern regions.
There will be light to moderate wind, stronger in the Danube Plain in the afternoon.
The weather will remain warm, with maximum temperatures of between 23° and 28°, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
In the night to Saturday, there will be increasing rains in Western Bulgaria, while temperatures will go down amid cold air coming from North.
