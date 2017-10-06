Romania is a Key Ally in Intelligence and Cyber Security

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 6, 2017, Friday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Romania is a Key Ally in Intelligence and Cyber Security pixabay.com

Romania is a key ally that contributes significantly to NATO’s collective defense and common security, especially as it is now investing 2% of its GDP for defense, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview for Hotnews.ro., Romania Insider reported.

He will come on a visit to Romania in three days.

“Romania has key intelligence capabilities, being an important ally when it comes to cyber-protection,” Stoltenberg added. Romania helps Ukraine in the field of cyber defense.

Russia has tried to get involved in the internal processes of several NATO allies, he explained. “We are very vigilant, we are prepared to counteract when we find attempts to mix in our processes or use misinformation to manipulate the media,” said Stoltenberg.

However, it is not only NATO’s responsibility to counteract propaganda, but also the responsibility of each NATO member, because that state is closer to the problematic situation.

NATO’s presence in Romania has increased in recent years as the Alliance has been trying to counter Russia’s growing influence. Ten NATO member states will send troops to a multinational brigade that will be stationed in Craiova, Southern Romania, Stoltenberg said. NATO also has a command center in Bucharest.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: defense, NATO, security, cybersecurity
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria