Tesla can Power the Entire Puerto Rico with Electricity

One of Tesla's businesses is the provision of solar panels and home batteries. According to Elon Musk, technology can scale and replace the current traditional energy network of Puerto Rico.

A Twitter user asked Elon Musk if he could help by rebuilding the energy grid and rebuilding it into an independent one. Musk responded that Tesla has already done this for many smaller islands around the world.

Even though there are no technical barriers to Musk, it all depends on politicians. "Such a solution is in the hands of the government, the commercial shareholders and, most importantly, the inhabitants of Puerto Rico," said Musk on Twitter.