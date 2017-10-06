Tesla can Power the Entire Puerto Rico with Electricity

Business » ENERGY | October 6, 2017, Friday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tesla can Power the Entire Puerto Rico with Electricity Source: Twitter

One of Tesla's businesses is the provision of solar panels and home batteries. According to Elon Musk, technology can scale and replace the current traditional energy network of Puerto Rico.

A Twitter user asked Elon Musk if he could help by rebuilding the energy grid and rebuilding it into an independent one. Musk responded that Tesla has already done this for many smaller islands around the world.

Even though there are no technical barriers to Musk, it all depends on politicians. "Such a solution is in the hands of the government, the commercial shareholders and, most importantly, the inhabitants of Puerto Rico," said Musk on Twitter.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tesla, Musk, Puerto Rico, energy, solar panels, electric grid
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria