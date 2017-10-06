Hurricane Wind in Poland, there are Casualties

At least two people died because of the hurricane wind and rain that hit Western Poland last night. This was announced today by Interior Minister Mariusz Blachkas, reported TASS, quoted by DARIK. 39 people were injured, including 8 firefighters, the minister said.

One of the killed is a 67-year-old, local authorities said. He has fallen from the roof of his house, which he probably was about to repair.

According to the rescuers, about half a million inhabitants of Poland have been left without electricity because of fallen trees and torn power lines. Some highways and railway lines are blocked. The rescuers responded last night to 9900 calls, spokesman Paul Frontschak said.