Conspiracy in the UK to Remove May from the Prime Minister Role?

Several British ministers secretly agreed that UK Prime Minister Theresa May should leave office.

This was stated by the former Conservative Party Chairman Grant Shapps, reported Guardian, quoted by News.bg.

The publication notes that the pressure on May to declare internal elections has increased.

Grant Shapps, who has been chairman of the Tory for nearly three years, has appeared as an organizer of the internal plot to remove May from the prime minister position, explains the media.