Conspiracy in the UK to Remove May from the Prime Minister Role?
Politics | October 6, 2017, Friday // 13:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Several British ministers secretly agreed that UK Prime Minister Theresa May should leave office.
This was stated by the former Conservative Party Chairman Grant Shapps, reported Guardian, quoted by News.bg.
The publication notes that the pressure on May to declare internal elections has increased.
Grant Shapps, who has been chairman of the Tory for nearly three years, has appeared as an organizer of the internal plot to remove May from the prime minister position, explains the media.
- » Minister of Agriculture Met with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria’s Minister of Interior Participates in a Meeting Between Bulgaria, Greece, Macedonia and Albania
- » Statement: A Major Risk to Our National Security is the Terrorist Threat
- » EU Sanctions Against Russia Should be Lifted, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev
- » Budgets of Schools and Kindergartens will no Longer Depend Only on the Number of Children
- » The US will Spend Further USD 440 Million in Anti-missile Defense Systems
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)