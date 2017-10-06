Over BGN 96 Million were Donated Last Year, Mainly for Educational and Social Causes

Over BGN 96 million are the donations of citizens, companies and foundations in 2016, shows the annual analysis of the Bulgarian Donation Forum on Trends and Volumes of Donation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The exact donated amount of foundations, companies, individuals and sole traders is BGN 96 137 349, down 11% from 2015 or almost 12 million less. For comparison in 2012, over 137.5 million leva were donated. Foundations donate for education and youth development.

For third consecutive year the largest donors in the country remain the donations in areas of investment, education and science, children and youth development, social support, community development. The foundations are also strengthening their support for projects in the areas of human rights and democracy, with the largest donor in the country remaining the "America for Bulgaria" Foundation.

