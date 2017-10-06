6 on the Richter Scale near Fukushima
A magnitude 6 earthquake shook an area east of the Japanese Fukushima Prefecture, where the Fukushima Power Plant is located, reports Actualno.
According to data from the National Meteorological Administration, the epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 10 km. There is no information about injuries and damages, there is no danger of tsunami waves, reported BGNews.
Tokyo Electric Power Company, checks whether the earthquake has triggered an emergency at power plant. The earthquake was felt in 18 prefectures in eastern and northeastern Japan.
