Pesticides in 75% of Honey Samples Taken from all Over the World

Traces of toxic pesticides for bees have been found in 75 % of the honey produced around the world, according to research findings cited by Associated Press and the France press.

This raises concerns about the survival of these creatures, valuable to agriculture. Concentrations found in 198 samples of honey from different parts of the world are not dangerous for humans - their effect is below the EU norm. After finding that 34 per cent of the samples contained neonicotinoids harmful to bees, scientists warned that continued exposure to these chemicals could jeopardize the survival of bees.

"What we have found is a high degree of pollution," said Edward Mitchell, biology expert at the University of Neuschtel, Switzerland. Bees are involved in pollination of more than 80 per cent of the planet's 107 most important crops, but have been the victims of the so-called "bee collapse syndrome". This mysterious disease leads to the disappearance or death of bee swarms.