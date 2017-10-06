Find out who Wins the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017, the Nobel Committee said.

The committee states that the campaign receives the prize for its work to draw attention to the potential catastrophic consequences for mankind of the use of nuclear weapons and its efforts to achieve a ban on such weapons on the basis of a contract.

This year, 318 candidates, of whom 215 individuals and 103 public and international organizations had the chance to win the prize.

Last year the prize was taken by Colombia President Juan Manuel Santos.