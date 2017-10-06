Dangerous Motorcycle Stunt over the Thames (Video)
Source: Twitter
Extreme motorcyclist Travis Pastrana jumped between two barges 23 meters across the Thames River in London, making a back flip in the air, Reuters reported.
Travis Pastrana is a rider in extreme motorcycle. He is 34 years old. During his career he broke bones more than 90 times, and 25 times he had a brain trauma.
