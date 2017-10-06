Dangerous Motorcycle Stunt over the Thames (Video)

Lifestyle | October 6, 2017, Friday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dangerous Motorcycle Stunt over the Thames (Video) Source: Twitter

Extreme motorcyclist Travis Pastrana jumped between two barges 23 meters across the Thames River in London, making a back flip in the air, Reuters reported.

Travis Pastrana is a rider in extreme motorcycle. He is 34 years old. During his career he broke bones more than 90 times, and 25 times he had a brain trauma.

 

 

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: extreme, stunt, motorcycle, Thames River
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria