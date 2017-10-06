Powerful Storm Killed Seven People in Germany

Powerful Storm Killed Seven People in Germany

Seven people died on Thursday in a storm that had hurricane winds in northern and eastern Germany, knocked down trees and cranes, and cut off rail transport, France press and DPA reported.

In Hamburg a tree fell over a car in which there were two women. One is dead and the other is admitted to a hospital.

Several drivers have also died of fallen trees in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern province, in the Brandenburg province and Berlin a lot of people were also injured by the storm.

Rail traffic in northern Germany was stopped due to falling trees on the rails, Deutsche Bahn company said.

Tags: Germany, storm, casualties
