Powerful Storm Killed Seven People in Germany
Seven people died on Thursday in a storm that had hurricane winds in northern and eastern Germany, knocked down trees and cranes, and cut off rail transport, France press and DPA reported.
In Hamburg a tree fell over a car in which there were two women. One is dead and the other is admitted to a hospital.
Several drivers have also died of fallen trees in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern province, in the Brandenburg province and Berlin a lot of people were also injured by the storm.
Rail traffic in northern Germany was stopped due to falling trees on the rails, Deutsche Bahn company said.
- » Hurricane Wind in Poland, there are Casualties
- » 6 on the Richter Scale near Fukushima
- » Pesticides in 75% of Honey Samples Taken from all Over the World
- » Storm Hit Central America and Killed Dozens
- » Snow is Expected over the Weekend in the Mountain Passes
- » Increase in Radioactivity is Detected in the Air In Western and Central Europe