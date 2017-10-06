The System of Paid Parking in Sofia Stopped Working
Yesterday for more than an hour, the paid parking system in the capital has been blocked and sending messages to the Urban Mobility Center is impossible, reports Sega.
The municipality of Sofia explained that the problem has been eliminated. However, the system was unavailable for longer period of time. .
