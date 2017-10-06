The System of Paid Parking in Sofia Stopped Working

Society | October 6, 2017, Friday // 11:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The System of Paid Parking in Sofia Stopped Working Source: Pixabay

Yesterday for more than an hour, the paid parking system in the capital has been blocked and sending messages to the Urban Mobility Center is impossible, reports Sega. 

The municipality of Sofia explained that the problem has been eliminated. However, the system was unavailable for longer period of time. .

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: paid parking, system, blocked, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria