Bulgaria: A 42-year-old Gymnast will Fight for the 12th Medal at the World Cup Source: Twitter

The ageless Oksana Chusovitina continues to break records in gymnastics, reports Sega. 

The 42-year-old Uzbek has qualified for the eighth-final at the Montreal World Cup and thus has become the oldest gymnast ever that accomplished something like that.

In Rio16, Chusovitina has already improved the record she held with Yordan Yovchev and has already participated in 7 Olympic Games. The Uzbek has gold and silver from these forums, and from world championships has 11 medals and tomorrow she will fight for the 12th prize.

