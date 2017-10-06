Tokyo's Water is too Dirty for Olympic Competitions

The Tokyo Gulf water, in which some competitions have to happen at the Olympic Games in 2020, is too dirty and does not meet the standards of international federations. A water survey in the Odaya area has shown that at least for the time being there will not be any competitions.

The analysis was made by the organizing committee and the city council of the Japanese capital, lasting 21 days. The results show that the water meets the standards of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) only in 10 days of the trial period and the International Union of Triathlon (ITU) even less - 6 days. The presence of Escherichia coli bacteria is 20 times higher than that allowed, and that of faecal coliform bacteria - 7 times over the norm.

In this part of the bay, outdoor swim competitions must be held as well as triathlon swimming during the Olympic Games in 2020.

