Vandals Smashed Windows of a New Train of the Bulgarian Railways

Unknown vandals threw stones at one of the new trains of BDZ near Kyustendil, reports Sega. 

Damage is estimated at BGN 12,000. Fortunately, there are no injured people. The incident took place near Kyustendil, and the train arrived from Sofia.

The machinist told "Hello, Bulgaria" TV program that the incident had occurred in the area of ​​Iztok district in the city. When passing a bridge, loud noise was heard from thrown objects to the train. Five windows on the train are broken.

The mechanic explained that similar incidents in this area had happened some other time.

Since the beginning of the year, this is the 75th case of thrown rocks at trains, BDZ said. For the past year, the total number of cases was 75. The management expressed the hope that this will not happen any more, as the damages of such actions are for thousands of BGN and there is a risk to passengers.

