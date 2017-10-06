Storm Hit Central America and Killed Dozens

At least 22 people were killed after "Nate" tropical storm hit Central America, Nova TV reported.

The most severe damage was in Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Thousands have been evacuated, and damage is yet to be assessed.

According to Friday's weather forecasts, "Nate" will reach the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and later will become a hurricane and hit the US.

Because of the storm, oil companies began evacuating their staff from the platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.