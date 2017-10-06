Bulgaria Ranks Fourth in the European Union by Economic Growth
Bulgaria ranks fourth in the European Union by economic growth, according to Eurostat.
All EU countries report growth that has not happened for a long time.
Malta, Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria and Spain are among the top five. Our country is with 3.9%. The percentage for our northern neighbors is 4.8%.
Malta ranks first with 5.5%. The second is Ireland (5.1%). Growth in Iceland last year was 7.2%.
The slowest economic growth is reported by Greece and Italy, below 1%.
