Bulgaria Ranks Fourth in the European Union by Economic Growth

Business » FINANCE | October 6, 2017, Friday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Fourth in the European Union by Economic Growth pixabay.com

Bulgaria ranks fourth in the European Union by economic growth, according to Eurostat.

All EU countries report growth that has not happened for a long time.

Malta, Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria and Spain are among the top five. Our country is with 3.9%. The percentage for our northern neighbors is 4.8%.

Malta ranks first with 5.5%. The second is Ireland (5.1%). Growth in Iceland last year was 7.2%.

The slowest economic growth is reported by Greece and Italy, below 1%.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Union, economic growth
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria