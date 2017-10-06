Bulgaria ranks fourth in the European Union by economic growth, according to Eurostat.

All EU countries report growth that has not happened for a long time.

Malta, Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria and Spain are among the top five. Our country is with 3.9%. The percentage for our northern neighbors is 4.8%.

Malta ranks first with 5.5%. The second is Ireland (5.1%). Growth in Iceland last year was 7.2%.

The slowest economic growth is reported by Greece and Italy, below 1%.